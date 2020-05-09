Walnut Creek business leaders agree with decision to remain under current health order

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Business leaders in Walnut Creek say they are in accord with Contra Costa Health Services’ decision to remain under the current health order.

Walnut Creek generates over $2 billion annually in taxable retail sales. That’s why when California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state is easing shelter-in-place restrictions in phase two of opening the economy, the CEO of Walnut Creek’s Chamber of Commerce Jay Hoyer was relieved.

“We’re happy that we are moving forward,” Hoyer said. “There are a lot of businesses out there that are dramatically suffering and any movement in that direction is helpful.”

Although the state is easing restrictions Monday, Contra Costa Health Services has decided to keep the current health order in place, barring non-essential businesses from offering curbside service.

“It’s tough because why would Contra Costa be any different? The logic is we are a part of the East Bay in the San Francisco Bay Area,” Hoyer said. “We are a part of that market place. Therefore it made sense that all of the counties were together in what they’re doing.”

He says for businesses that will be reopening, the challenge is being ready for that opportunity.

“The crux of this issue is making sure everybody understands what they can and cannot do,” Hoyer said. “Anyone who has employees is worried about those employees, they don’t want them getting sick. The businesses that will be opening will have customers coming in. They don’t want them sick, contaminating the store. So what’s their protocol?”

The California Retailers’ Association is currently working with business leaders in Walnut Creek, putting together guidelines on how to make sure shop owners are in compliance with Phase 2. Those guidelines are scheduled to be presented during a chamber of commerce meeting on Tuesday.

Latest News Headlines: