WALNUT CREEK (BCN) — A Saturday night fire at Meals on Wheels Diablo Region’s Walnut Creek headquarters won’t impact meal deliveries, the group said Monday morning.



But the offices will be closed for the foreseeable future, thanks to smoke, water and fire damage, executive director Caitlin Sly said. The group said the fire was likely caused by a faulty light panel.



“Since our meals are prepared and packaged at an off-site kitchen, our volunteers will pick up meals at our other pick-up sites around the county,” Sly said, in a statement. “We can ensure that all clients will receive their meals.”



Support services like fall prevention, exercise classes, friendly visitors, and care management, will also continue uninterrupted. The fire was contained in a second-floor storage room and structural damage appears minor.

“We are assessing the situation to see when staff will be able to reenter the building,” Sly said. “During Covid, most of our staff were able to work from home without any disruption to services, in fact, no client ever missed a meal. Our staff and volunteers are resilient.”



The group said it’s already speaking to other organizations to arrange for temporary office space for its most essential workers.



“We are so grateful for the offers to help,” said Sly. “The community recognizes the important service we provide to vulnerable seniors. Without MOW Diablo Region many seniors would go hungry.”