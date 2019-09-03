Walnut Creek hospital holding active shooter drills

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – A very realistic active shooter drill is set to take place at John Muir Health Tuesday morning.

Officials said because the building is set to be torn down, that makes it a perfect location to practice for the worst-case scenario.

Anyone near the hospital may hear the drill happening.

There will be sounds of gunfire with lots of response from police and first responders.

They will even have volunteers acting as victims and dressed up as though they are in need of help.

This is a four-day training that will help agencies prepare for the type of incident involving an active shooter.

The drills will not impact the case of patients here at the hospital.

Walnut Creek police, Concord police, and Contra Costa County Fire Protection District will all be part of the active shooter drills.

John Muir officials want to make sure the public is aware of the drill so people don’t think it is real if they hear it from afar.

One of the first exercises starts at 9 a.m.

