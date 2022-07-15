(BCN) — The G League Ignite, a NBA minor league basketball team that had trained in Walnut Creek for the first two years of its existence, announced Friday that the team is moving to Nevada. The team, which was created in 2020 as an alternative to college basketball for top prospects coming out of high school, has had players such as Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga and other recent high draft picks on its roster over the first two seasons and played games in Las Vegas this past season while training at the Ultimate Fieldhouse gym in Walnut Creek.

In a news conference Friday, G League Ignite officials said that all operations for the team will move to Henderson, Nevada, where they will play home games as the Dollar Loan Center arena starting in the 2022-23 season. Since the team didn’t play its home games in Walnut Creek, many residents may not have known that future NBA stars were training in the East Bay suburb.

NBA G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim said at the news conference that the team started looking for a new location and “the number one priority was a place where the team could feel at home, where the team could be a part of the community.”

The Ignite team will still return to California for road games since the Warriors’ G League team is in Santa Cruz and the Sacramento Kings’ team is in Stockton, while the Los Angeles Lakers’ and Los Angeles Clippers’ G League teams are in Southern California.

