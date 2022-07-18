WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, police in Walnut Creek are warning residents that multiple people in the downtown area have been robbed in recent weeks.

The Walnut Creek Police Department is asking people to use caution and watch their surroundings. The police department said in a Facebook post over the weekend that there have been three robberies this summer in the downtown area in which personal items, like jewelry, have been stolen.

In response, the police department said they are shifting resources to add extra personnel to foot patrols and vehicle patrols throughout the downtown area. Many people agree extra patrols are needed but some say this is part of a larger problem that needs to be dealt with in a different way.

“It’s like putting a tiny Band-Aid on a big sore. Right? The big sore has to do with something that’s happening on a larger level. My perspective is it’s we need to look at our local government. We need to talk to our governor when you talk to our mayor,” said Regina Goldman, a concerned citizen.

The Walnut Creek Police Department said that it is coordinating with other law enforcement agencies around the Bay Area to identify these suspects and hopefully bring them into custody.