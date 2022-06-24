WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – In the East Bay, KRON4 met with anti-abortion rights advocates who are lauding the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Anti-abortion rights advocate Linda Sandifur said, “I just burst into tears, because i’ve been praying for this.”

Pastor James Cook told KRON4, “I think it’s a great short-term victory.”

The court’s decision is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. But pastor James Cook with Lighthouse Baptist Church in Concord is not holding his breath counting on California being one of them.

Pastor Cook said, “a sanctuary state for abortions. my tax dollars is going to pay fly men and women, from other parts of the world, Gavin Newsom’s already said that; our tax money is gonna pay for those abortions.”

Outside Planned Parenthood in Walnut Creek, about a dozen people who demonstate here weekly, offering women alternatives to abortions. Praising the Supreme Court’s opinion on Roe versus Wade ending constitutional protections for abortion.

Sandifur told KRON4, “the Oklahoma governor has now said no more abortions in his state. and, hopefully, other states will do that too.”

Pastor Cook said, “our victory isn’t at reforming abortion. Our victory is at abolishing abortion, every baby life matters.”

In the past, demonstrations outside this clinic have become so violent the Walnut Creek City Council adopted an ordinance, creating an eight-foot buffer zone between activists and patients visiting for services.

Pastor Cook told KRON4, “all we do is ask women if we can help them. No one’s stopping them from going up into that clinic.”