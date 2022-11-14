WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Two people died Monday morning in a townhome fire in Walnut Creek, according to a tweet from the Contra Costa County Fire Department. The two-alarm fire broke out at Countrywood Townhomes.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at about 6:30 a.m. in a two-story townhome located at 1721 Countrywood Ct. near Treat Boulevard and Bancroft Road. When crews arrived, one of the three people living in the unit told firefighters that two other residents were still trapped inside on the second floor.

The residents died in the fire, according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Chris Bachman.

As of about 7:40 a.m. the fire was extinguished, according to fire officials on social media.

The names of the two individuals who died in the fire were not released. The third victim who managed to escape and was treated at the scene, according to Contra Costa County Fire. The fire was contained to three units and is currently under investigation. Authorities believe the fire started on the first floor of the unit. There was damage to the townhomes on either side of the condominium. No other injuries were reported.

Fire authorities are urging people to avoid the area.

Bay City News contributed to this report.