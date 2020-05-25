Warm weather, holiday draw large crowds to Pacifica beaches

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Clusters of people spread out along the sand of Linda Mar beach in Pacifica on Sunday.

The warmer weather drove inland inhabiters to the coast to catch some rays and other cases waves.

The Memorial Day weekend crowds made some locals uncomfortable, but they say they understand why people want to get out.

“It’s a little more crowded then I would like it to be,” one man said. “But we’ll just have to see.”

Police have warned and signs remind beachgoers to not lounge, no setting up chairs, umbrellas, blankets or tents.

You’re advised to keep moving.

Tony Mendez drove his family down from Oakley, he says they needed the relief.

“You know what this COVID being locked up in the house all this time — finally we thought okay you know what? Enough is enough let’s get out, let’s go to the beach, lets do something,” he said.

That something drew the ire of surfers and others who were abiding by the county’s rules to be active at the beach.

“It seems like overcrowded actually,” a man said. “It’s the first time I’ve seen so many people in like three months.”

“I think that they should just go home and wait a little bit longer,” a visitor said. “I mean if they’re within 10 miles it’s fine, but I think this is way too crowded to be at the beach.”

Mendez says the easing of restrictions convinced his family it was safe to go out.

“This is Phase 2 right? So they’re slowly opening things up and I thought it should be OK at this point,” he said. “So that’s why we came out.”

Pacifica resident Peter Cobb says as long as people are being safe — he’s got no problem with outsiders enjoying his local beach.

“I think it’s great to share the beach as long as people are being considerate and courteous of others,” Cobb said.

