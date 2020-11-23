Warning: Scammers target elderly

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam targeting the elderly.

This week, there were two reports of scammers calling people posing as a grandchild in need of money to be bailed out of jail.

The scammers are even finding personal information to gain the victim’s trust, according to authorities.

