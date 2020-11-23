Warning: Scammers target elderly

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam targeting the elderly.
This week, there were two reports of scammers calling people posing as a grandchild in need of money to be bailed out of jail.
The scammers are even finding personal information to gain the victim’s trust, according to authorities.
Latest Stories:
- Biden begins nominating cabinet members as Trump continues to fight election results
- ‘Jeopardy!’ resumes production with guest hosts
- Target Black Friday deals: Final week of discounts released
- New players added to 49ers’ Reserve/COVID-19 list
- Michigan officials certify election, sealing Biden victory