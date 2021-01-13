Warriors’ Eric Paschall received a false positive COVID-19 test

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – KRON4’s Jason Dumas has reported that Warriors forward Eric Paschall received a false positive COVID-19 test.
Due to the result, Paschall had to sit out in last night’s game against the Pacers where the Warriors lost 104-95.
