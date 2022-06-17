SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. KRON – The Warriors arrived home at SFO airport today, a day after beating the boston celtics to win the NBA championship.

The Golden State Warriors returning to the Bay Area as NBA champions. Draymond Green stepped off the Delta Airline flight with Klay Thompson by his side, hoisting the Larry O’brien trophy, Steph Curry with the MVP.

The team was greeted by the Warriors staff on the tarmac. San Francisco mayor London Breed hugged and congratulated coach Steve Kerr.

“Long flight but a good flight,” said Ker a day after beating the Boston Celtics.

Mayor Breed said, “this is such a great team, a wonderful team, they work hard, a lot of doubters, a lot of people the folks were talking all about our city and everything else, well I don’t hear them talking anymore because the warriors are the national champions and they deserve it because they worked so hard.”

The Warriors will take the weekend for much needed rest and will celebrate at the parade on Monday.