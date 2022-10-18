SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors are the Lords of the Rings…. literally. Steph Curry , Klay Thompson and the gang will begin their title defense tonight in the season opener against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

It’s been an eventful offseason. By now, we all have seen the video of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole. Both said they are ready to move on and try to win another ring.

The team will receive their championship rings for last season tonight. The Warriors are advising fans to arrive by 6:30 if they want to see the ring ceremony. The game tips off at 7 p.m.