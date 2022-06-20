SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr wore a t-shirt that read “night night” on it at the Warriors victory parade on Monday and chugged from a bottle of champagne. The slogan “night night” is a reference to a celebration from Warriors guard Steph Curry in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

After nailing a 3-point shot in the final moments of the 103-90 win that saw the Warriors clinch their fourth NBA title in eight years, Curry performed his signature “night night” celebration as if to say “Good night” to the home fans at Boston’s TD Garden.

Oh my god. Head Coach Steve Kerr is wearing a shirt that says “night night” on it, and after being egged on by fans just chugged straight out of a bottle of champagne. What a legend 😂😂😂 @kron4news #dubnation #goldblooded pic.twitter.com/9EWBdv93Ed — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) June 20, 2022

At Monday’s parade, Kerr wore a black tee with the slogan emblazoned across the front while riding an open top bus down SF’s Market Street. After being egged on my fans, the coach then chugged champagne straight from the bottle to the approval of the crowd.