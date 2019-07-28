Warriors Damion Lee will return to Golden State on a two-way contract

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – According to the Athletic’s NBA Insider Shams Charania, Guard Damion Lee has agreed to a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors.

The guard appeared in 32 games this season with the Warriors, averaging 4.9 points per game and 39.7 percent from the arc.

A two-way contract allows time for players to develop while the NBA team has time to analyze the player prior to offering a full contract. Majority of the time will be spent in the NBA G-league and up to 45 days with their NBA team.

