SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors can’t seem to catch a break as injuries continue to rise for the team.

The Warriors announced on Saturday D’Angelo Russell is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of two weeks.

Russel suffered a sprained right thumb during Friday’s match up against the Boston Celtics.

Russel will not travel with the team during the upcoming road trip to New Orleans, Memphis, Dallas and Utah.

