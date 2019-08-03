Warriors Draymond Green agrees to 4-Year $100M max contract extension

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after he made a basket against the LA Clippers during Game One of the first round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Draymond Green has agreed to a four year contract extension with the Golden State Warriors.

“The new deal, which starts with the 2020-21 season, brings the total length and value of Green’s contract to five years, $118M,” Woj adds.

Green currently has $18 million left under his current contract and with the four year extension, he’ll total out the next five seasons at approximately at $118 million.

Green’s extension pays him $22.2M, $24M, $25.8M and $27.6M over the course of the deal. The Warriors will have $129M and $138M committed to their four max players — Curry, Thompson, Green and Russell — in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, respectively. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2019

Green has played seven seasons with Golden State. Last season he averaged 7.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 66 games.

Green has been on NBA’s All-Defensive first or second team for the past five seasons and was Defensive Player of the year in 2017.

