Warriors Draymond Green agrees to 4-Year $100M max contract extension

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Draymond Green has agreed to a four year contract extension with the Golden State Warriors.
“The new deal, which starts with the 2020-21 season, brings the total length and value of Green’s contract to five years, $118M,” Woj adds.
Green currently has $18 million left under his current contract and with the four year extension, he’ll total out the next five seasons at approximately at $118 million.
Green has played seven seasons with Golden State. Last season he averaged 7.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 66 games.
Green has been on NBA’s All-Defensive first or second team for the past five seasons and was Defensive Player of the year in 2017.
