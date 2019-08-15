Warriors Draymond Green is happy for Kevin Durant

LAS VEGAS (KRON) – Golden State Warriors Draymond Green sat down with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols on The Jump, to discuss his new contract, Durant and those who doubt the Warriors going into next season.

Green signed a four year contract extension with the Warriors earlier this month and is still in shock this is his life.

“Wow I signed for one hundred million dollars. It’s like, that’s not a normal thing for a kid from Saginaw, Michigan,” Green explains in disbelief. “I’m still at a loss for words about it.”

He looks back at those who’ve doubted him to get to where he is today. “I am the guy you said could never play in this league, you were wrong,” said Green.

Nichols asked Green why he chose to sign a contract now, versus next season when he’d be the highest free agent on the market. Green explains how he would never bail on his ‘baby.’

Looking back on the season, Warrior fans have a vivid memory of Green and Durant’s feud that had Dub Nation on edge.

Nichols was sure to touch on the topic asking Green if he’s talked to Durant since he signed with the Brooklyn Nets, “Absolutely, I actually talked to Kev yesterday. That’s my brother.”

Green found out Durant signed with the Nets the same time the rest of the world did.

“He don’t owe it to me to tell me before he tell everybody else,” Green explained. “The thing that people forget about in this league is like, this is our lives .. I found out when everybody else found out and that’s exactly how it should be.”

Coming out of last year’s NBA finals the Warriors have the odds stacked against them.

“Ya know, being the under dog it’s been awhile since we’ve been an under dog, but it brings that under dog chip back and I miss that chip,” Green said. “To the odds maker, thanks. You got me where I am today and I look forward to where they take me again.”