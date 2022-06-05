(KRON) — Right now the Chase Center is packed with basketball fans watching the Warriors take on the Celtics in the NBA finals.

The feeling inside of Chase is electric, inside the arena it looks as though every seat is full. In the 2nd quarter the concourse is a little empty but that’s because people are cheering on their team inside.

In Thrive City, shortly before top off, fans were excited and ready for the game.

Many were decked out in their gold and blue, but there were quite a few Celtics fans as well. KRON4’s Amanda Hari spoke to supporters of both teams, and everyone was confident their team would win game 2.

