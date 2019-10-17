Warriors hopeful Kevon Looney will play in season opener

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors have been without Kevon Looney after tweaking his hamstring during training camp.

Head coach Steve Kerr announced after practice on Tuesday, Golden State is hopeful Looney will be ready to play against the Clippers for their season opener on Oct. 24.

Looney is expected to be an essential player for the 2019-20 season, after the departure of Kevin Durant and injury of Klay Thompson.

At Media Day, Kerr told reporters he has big plans for the 23-year-old. The head coach plans to play him around 30 minutes per night.

In the 2018-19 season, Looney averaged 6.3 points. 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 18.5 minutes per game and shot 62.5 percent from the field.

