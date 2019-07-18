Warriors’ Jacob Evans is ready to solidify his spot on the team

SAN MATEO (KRON) – Warriors’ guard Jacob Evans was ecstatic to visit San Mateo High School during the Warriors’ basketball camp on Wednesday.

Evans reflected back when he was younger in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and what it meant for him to go to basketball camp and meet other NBA players:

“It means a lot to me, honestly. Now that I’m back doing it, I just know how much it meant to me seeing a older guy who had a lot to do on his plate take time to come out and talk to me.”

Evans played a total of 30 games this past season, clearing double-digits only four times. He spent most of his time in the 2019 season in the G league.

When asked about what it was like to be a part of the 2019 playoffs, Evan went on to say:

“It was a blessing to be able to be there and get in some games, but just to watch the preparations. Like the film sessions, the scouting reports …. and going to the games. I feel like it made me a better player.”

General manager Larry Harris in a recent interview, went on to say the Warriors are looking to prepare Evans to be the backup point guard for the 2019-2020 season.

In the 2019 NBA summer league, Evans was able to showcase his talent both offensively and defensively in Las Vegas. He averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

With free agency being a main topic this summer, Evans explains how no matter where his former teammates go, the relationships he’s built will always be there:

“You build a relationship with those guys and that relationship, that bond, it’s going to be there forever.”

Evans is ready to take advantage of his opportunity with the Golden State Warriors:

“Rookie year was a rocky year for me, but next year I feel like it’s going to be a solid year for me.”