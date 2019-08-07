Warriors Klay Thompson is hopeful to be in playoff contention come next season

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is confident to return next season feeling better than ever.

Thompson told Los Angeles Times writer Arash Markazi,

“I feel good. I’m going to come back 110 %.”

The guard recently underwent surgery after suffering an ACL injury during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Thompson feels on track to make a comeback next season.

“I doubt I’ll be back before the All-Star break, but I want to be back this season.”

The Golden State Warriors will have to work hard this upcoming season if they hope to return to the NBA Finals. As the team has lost lost a significant amount of key players that helped contribute to their 2019 Finals run.

Including Kevin Durant, Shaun Livingston, DeMarcus Cousins, Andre Iguodala and Quinn Cook.

The guard understands the pressure his team is under and feels hopeful the Warriors can be a playoff contender.

“It’s going to be tough for us, but I assume I’m going to be on the court at some point and hopefully I’ll hit the ground running and we’ll be in playoff contention.”

Latest Headlines: