Warriors open regular season with 141-122 loss to Clippers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors opened regular season with a 141-122 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday night at Chase Center.

Poor shooting was apparent in the Dubs’ home loss, with a team 39.4% from the field, and 35.7% from beyond the arc.

On the other side, the Clippers shot a team 62.5% from the field and 54.5% from the 3-point line.

Golden State out-rebounded and had fewer turnovers than Los Angeles, but they were unable to get things rolling on the offensive side.

Steph Curry had 8 of the Warriors’ 14 turnovers.

He finished with 23 points, shooting 8-20 from the field and an ugly 2-11 from the three.

D’Angelo Russell added 20 points and 8 assists in his first regular-season game as a Warrior.

It was his debut in the Bay, but the crowd was loving D-Lo as if he’s been here for years.

He went 6-16 from the field and 4-8 from the 3-point line.

Kevin Looney picked up nine boards for the Dubs before being ruled out of the game due to right hamstring tightness.

The Clippers’ points were spread out among several players.

Five Clippers players scored more than 15 points.

The Warriors will travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder Sunday afternoon.