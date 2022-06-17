(KRON) — The Golden State Warriors clinched the NBA title on Thursday night with a convincing 103-90 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The win was the team’s fourth title in the last eight seasons and seventh overall. It also marked the first time Steph Curry was crowned NBA Finals MVP.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The Warriors will celebrate their 2022 NBA Finals win with a parade in San Francisco on Monday. Here’s what you need to know.

Warriors Parade route

The parade on Monday will begin at the base of Market Street at Main Street and will proceed up Market, ending at Market and 8th Street. The parade will be approximately 1.40 miles in length, according to NBA.com.

Warriors Parade schedule

The Championship Parade is scheduled to begin at 11:20 a.m. on Monday and it will conclude at approximately 2:00 p.m.

How to watch the Warriors Parade

KRON 4 will be running extended coverage of the Warriors Parade, beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday. We will be showing the Warriors Championship Ceremony 10:20 a.m. and broadcasting the Warriors Parade in its entirety, from 11:20 a.m. until it ends at 2:00 p.m.