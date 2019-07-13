Warriors sign free agent Alec Burks

After playing musical teams with the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings last season, free agent Alec Burks decided to join forces with the Golden State Warriors.

Burks was leaning towards being an asset to the Oklahoma City Thunder until Paul George went to the Los Angeles Clippers and Russell Westbrook departed to the Houston Rockets.

“I liked the direction it was going but things change in the league every day,” Burks said.

The 6-foot-6-inch guard said the Warriors were of interest to him because of the team’s winning history.

After Kevin Durant changed paths and went to the Brooklyn Nets, Burks said it was an open door for him.

“I mean, nobody can replace the MVP Hall of Famer like that,” he said. “But I saw that and I feel like there’s an opportunity here.”

The Missouri native averaged 8.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2 assists with the three organizations he was apart of last season.

Burks is already familiar with some of his new teammates.

Just eight years ago, he and Klay Thompson went head-to-head in the 2011 NBA Draft. They were two of the best shooting guards in the class.

The Warriors chose Thompson No. 11 overall just before the Utah Jazz selected Burks at No. 12.

Fast-forward to present day, the two will now be in the same locker room. Burks even has a fair chance at temporarily filling Thompson’s spot in the starting line-up while Thompson recovers from his ACL injury.

Burks will also come across a familiar face with Willie Cauley-Stein, who also just signed with the Warriors. Burks and Cauley-Stein are both from Kansas City and played together last season with the Kings.

Head coach Steve Kerr was a part of the mix of course, as Burks said Kerr ‘sold’ him.

“I talked to Steve Kerr, he sold me,” Burks said. “Just an opportunity playing winning-basketball, playoff-basketball all the time. Playing with great players, playing out here with the fans. I’ve seen being a visitor the fans are amazing.”