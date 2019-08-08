Warriors Steph Curry renovates Concordia Park in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry was in Asia on the 2019 Under Armour Basketball Tour in June, when he came across a tweet asking for his help.

Oakland resident, Nimsins, tagged Curry along with players Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, Alfonzo McKinnie and Jordan Bell, seeking help to refurbish a basketball court in East Oakland.

So Look Bruh,

City Of Oakland Won’t Fix Our Courts. I Called 311 hella times, been waiting for almost half a year. We don't have lights, trashcans, smooth pavement, nor a second backboard/hoop. Can yall come through??@warriors @1jordanbell @Money23Green @Loon_Rebel5 @_Alvo_ pic.twitter.com/XpEXGf53MT — Nimsins (@nimfromthaeast) June 27, 2019

The court needed a revamp in order for kids to have a safe place to play.

Tuesday Curry surprised the community and Nimsins, alongside Under Armour, Chase and Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation to deliver the court Nimsins wished for.

ICYMI: Yesterday @stephencurry30, in partnership with @underarmour and @chase, unveiled a brand new basketball court in East Oakland. Focusing on the "play" pillar, the court will be used by schools and organizations from across the community. #EatLearnPlay pic.twitter.com/NtbzoNv03W — Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation (@eatlearnplay) August 7, 2019

In an interview with Under Armor, Curry shared how much giving back to the community meant to his family.

“Days like today, where we’re able to give back and refurbish the court here at Concordia Park and provide the next generation a safe space to play and invest in themselves, it really means so much to us.”

Curry wanted to thank Nimsins for getting his attention. As a token of his appreciation, he teamed up with Under Armor to give him one-of-kind Curry 6 colorway, that had the courts new design on the shoe.