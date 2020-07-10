Stephen Curry jokingly ‘spars’ with boxer Canelo Alvarez at celebrity golf tournament

LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors’ MVP hit the green on Friday with legendary boxer Canelo Alvarez, but it wasn’t clubs they were swinging.

The pair can be seen play fighting as they square up during a practice round of golf.

This weekend athletes and celebrities are taking part in American Century Championship tournament, a celebrity golf competition at the Edgewood Tahoe resort in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

In the video you can see Canelo throw a jab so quick that it shocks Curry into stumbling.

Off camera someone then yells to Curry, “You’re supposed to move, dude.” Curry then chuckles and throws his hands up.

The two were all smiles afterwards and Warrior fans were happy to see nothing happened to their MVP.

