Warriors Stephen Curry speaks out on Kevin Durant’s departure

OAKLAND (KRON) – Following a basketball camp on Monday night, Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, spoke out about his former teammate Kevin Durant signing with the Brooklyn Nets.

Curry discussed how every player hopes that they come to a point in their careers, where they get to choose where they want to play.

“With going to Brooklyn, you’re just trying to make sure he’s happy and going to a place where he feels like he needs to be. At the end of the day, you gotta be happy about that for him,” Curry said.

Curry followed up by taking a moment to reflect on his time with the MVP.

“We’ll always remember the three years we had.”

Durant signed with Golden State in 2016 winning back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018.

“Nobody really has a sustained run like we did.” Curry explained. “Where every year you’re expected to be the greatest. It’s just a matter of, kind of, I don’t even want to say, prove people wrong, but we have to. Kind of galvanize a new roster and do the same thing.”

