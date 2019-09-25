Warriors’ Steve Kerr not shocked Durant left Golden State

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr sat down with Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck on “The Full 48” podcast and explained exactly what happened with former Warrior Kevin Durant.

Beck got straight to the point by asking on a scale of one to ten, how surprised was he that Durant left Golden State.

Kerr was quick to respond, “One, not surprised.”

Beck continued by asking Kerr if he saw Durant going to New York with all the whispers that surrounded the league.

Kerr explained, “I don’t know. I just felt it. I didn’t give it a whole lot of thought. This past year felt different …. For whatever reason, it just kind of ran its course. I don’t know why. I do think we’re in a different era where players are more interested by new challenges.”

Kerr went on to elaborate why athletes move on from teams so quick, “Players see that there’s a huge expanse out there; there’s this horizon with so many different opportunities and so you’re just gonna have fewer teams that stick together for a long period of time.”

In an interview earlier this month with the Wall Street Journal, Durant commented on how he never felt like he fit in with the Warriors.

“I came in there wanting to be part of a group, wanting to be part of a family, and definitely felt accepted. But I’ll never be one of those guys. I started to realize I’m just different from the rest of the guys. It’s not a bad thing.”

Towards the end of the podcast, Howard Beck asked Steve Kerr if there was anything they could’ve done to keep Durant in the Bay Area.

“Probably not. Like I said, this thing was running its course and we kind of felt like he was moving on.”

Kevin Durant is expected to miss the upcoming NBA season after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon during the finals last year.