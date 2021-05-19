Warriors vs. Lakers: Everything you need to know

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Long-time California rivals, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, will compete for the seventh seed in the Western Conference Playoffs on Wednesday.

The teams will play in their first ever Play-In matchup, a new tournament created by the league to determine the eight playoff teams from each conference.

What time does the game start?

The highly-anticipated matchup will begin on Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m.

Where can I watch the game?

Warriors vs. Lakers will be broadcast live on ESPN. You can live-stream the game via Watch ESPN or the Watch ESPN app.

Play-in games on ESPN can also be streamed on FuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial.

What happens if the Warriors win?

The winner of this game will advance straight to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh overall seed.

What happens if the Warriors lose?

The loser of this game will have one more chance to advance as the 8th and final playoff spot in a game later this week against the winner of the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies matchup.

Series Review

LeBron James and the Lakers have won the last two meetings against the Dubs.

They defeated the Warriors 117-91 in Los Angeles on Feb. 28 and again in March 128-97 at Chase Center.

Golden State won their first meeting 115-113 at Staples Center back in January when the Warriors rallied from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit.

