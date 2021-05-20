Warriors vs. Lakers was most-watched NBA game since 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 19: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers controls the ball as Draymond Green #23 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors defend during the first half of an NBA Tournament Play-In game at Staples Center on May 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Wednesday’s Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers matchup was the most-watched NBA game since the 2019 Western Conference Finals, according to ESPN.

The play-in game drew an average audience of 5.6 million.

The highly-anticipated California rivalry was a battle for the seventh seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

After the Warriors were in the lead for the majority of the game, LeBron James and the Lakers were able to make a comeback in the final minutes.

The Dubs lost by a final score of 103-100.

Golden State will now get one final chance to make playoffs, when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday for the eighth and final seed in the NBA Playoffs.

Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.