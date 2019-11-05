Warriors win first time at Chase Center beating Blazers, 127-118

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors came up with their first home win at Chase Center against the Portland Trail Blazers, 127-118.

The Warriors are looking to find their new identity as the team faces challenges of multiple injuries and new players added to the team.

Fans in the stands at Chase Center remained on their feet as Golden State battled down to the last second.

Rookie Eric Paschall stole the show as he put up 36 points and 13 rebounds in 39 minutes on his 23rd birthday. Last rookie to put up those numbers was Blake Griffin.

Teammate Stephen Curry took to Twitter to highlight the rookie’s performance.

“This guy Eric Paschall is on another level right now I love it. Birthday vibes,” Curry said.

Bay Area native and Trail Blazer Damian Lillard dropped 39 points on Golden State with four assists.

Portland suffered a hard loss to Golden State Monday night after losing for the second consecutive time.

The Blazers fell to the Warriors injured group, as Golden State played without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and D’Angelo Russell.

Blazers’ Lillard and Whiteside carried the team through most of the night, but couldn’t come out on top.

Following the game Monday night, Warriors’ Eric Paschall gave credit to his teammates for his successful night.

“I feel like my teammates just did a great job at finding me and giving me that confidence. I feel like you got to feel like you’re the best player out there to play this game. It’s a dog-eat-dog world. If you’re not that aggressive, you’re gonna get eat alive,” Paschall said.

Golden State will head to Houston to take on the Rockets on Wednesday.

