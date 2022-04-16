SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Steph Curry came off the bench to play a total of 22 minutes and score 16 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets 123-107 in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs on Saturday night at Chase Center. While fans could be encouraged by Curry’s return from injury, Jordan Poole was the real standout player for Golden State in the team’s first ever postseason game at Chase Center.

After being given the start ahead of Curry by manager Steve Kerr, the 22-year-old shot a team high 30 points in his first appearance in the playoffs. Draymond Green led the Warriors with assists with 9, while Juan Toscano-Anderson matched the Nuggets’ DeMarcus Cousins in being 100% in shooting three-pointers.

Cousins incidentally, was ejected from the game in the fourth quarter after receiving back-to-back technical fouls. His Nuggets teammate Nikola Jokic lead the visitors across all other major stats, scoring 25 points, making six assists and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets. Despite what the numbers say, the Warriors did a decent overall job of keeping the Nuggets big man in check and will head into Game 2 on Monday night at Chase Center with a one game lead in the series.