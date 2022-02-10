WATCH: Bay Area high school marching band performs for Warriors game

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A Bay Area high school’s marching band impressed a big crowd outside the Chase Center in San Francisco with an all-star drumline.

More than 200 Pittsburg High School students play for the school’s marching band with teacher Jennifer Martinez as their inspirational band director.

The Golden State Warriors invited the entire band to perform a pre-game show on Feb. 3 outside the Warriors’ arena.

“The Pride of Pittsburg” started off a 30-minte long performance playing traditional marching band songs.

When the drumline took center stage, they looked worthy of starring in their own “Drumline” movie.

Then the band mixed things up with old school rap and hip-hop songs, including “California Love” by Dr. Dre and Tupac, “I Got 5 on It,” by Luniz, and “Lay Low,” by Snoop Dogg, Master P and Nate Dogg.

Watch their amazing performance in the video players above!