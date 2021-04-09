WATCH: Bryan Stow throws first pitch at Giants home opener

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants home opener was special before the game even started.

More than 10 years ago, Bryan Stow was nearly beaten to death outside of Dodger Stadium.

On Friday, Stow threw out the first pitch to assistant coach Alyssa Nakken before the Giants home opener.

Stow, a former Santa Clara County paramedic, headed down south to be at Dodger Stadium when the Giants opened their title defense against the Dodgers on March 31, 2011.

He was wearing a Buster Posey jersey.

After the game, Stow was walking to his car when he was viscously assaulted by two men in the parking lot.

The two attackers, Louie Sanchez and Marvin Norwood, both served prison sentences.

Stow suffered a severe brain injury that left him in a coma for nine months and took away his life as a paramedic.

His recovery has been painfully slow. Stow said he has to take as many as 24 drugs every day to prevent seizures.

The 54-year-old has turned his tragedy into a positive life lesson and has given presentations to school audiences around the Bay Area with a message that bullying is unacceptable.

He also shares his message through The Bryan Stow Foundation.

On the foundation’s website, it states: “His mission is to save lives by telling his story within communities, hoping his tragedy will lead people — young and old — to live kinder lives.”