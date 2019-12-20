WATCH: Carnival cruise ships collide in Cozumel, Mexico

COZUMEL, MEXICO (KRON) — Two Carnival cruise ships collided at the Port of Cozumel, Mexico while trying to dock Friday morning.

The low-speed collision between the Carnival Glory and Carnival Legend was caught on camera by terrified witnesses.

“They’re going to hit us next!” a man said while watching the crash.

The cruise company confirmed the incident to CNN saying they are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship.

Both cruises are expected to continue their itineraries as planned.

The company says one guest sustained a minor injury while guests were being evacuated.

Passengers on the ships describe the accident as feeling like normal sea motion.

They say an announcement on the Legend blamed currents for the crash.

A similar announcement on the Glory reportedly said high winds contributed.

