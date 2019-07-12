Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

WATCH: Coast Guard jumps onto submarine during $569M drug smuggling bust

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has offloaded tons of cocaine and marijuana seized from boats and even a semi-submarine in the Pacific.

Vice President Mike Pence was on hand Thursday as 39,000 pounds (17,690 kilograms) of cocaine and 933 pounds (423 kilograms) of marijuana were taken off the cutter Munro at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado.

The Coast Guard says the drugs have an estimated street value of $569 million.

The drugs were seized in 14 operations since May in international waters off Mexico and Central and South America.

Fifty-five smuggling suspects were taken into custody.

Video: U.S. Coast Guard

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News