NAPA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dashcam video from the evening Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was detained and arrested by the CHP for DUI has been released by the California Highway Patrol to KRON4.

Paul Pelosi, 82, pleaded guilty to DUI causing injury on Tuesday following the incident on May 28. Officers say Pelosi was driving on Highway 29 near Oakville Cross Road when the car he was driving was hit by an SUV. Officers established that Pelosi was responsible for the incident as he was under the influence of alcohol.

As part of the redacted CHP report obtained by KRON4, the officer on the scene described Paul Pelosi had “objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication.”

“Both of his eyes were red/watery, his speech was slurred, he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person, and he failed to provide logical answers to multiple questions I asked.” CHP Officer I.D. 021896

Paul Pelosi was sentenced in Napa County Superior Court to five days in jail and more than $6,000 in fines.

As well as time in jail and the fine, Paul Pelosi is also required to enroll in a three-month DUI class.

You can view the dashcam video showing the officer’s interaction with Paul Pelosi in the video player above.