WATCH: Dog reunited with owner 4 months after being stolen in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman and her dog have been reunited more than four months after he was stolen in San Francisco.

Jackson, a five-year-old miniature Australian Shepherd, was stolen on December 14, 2019 outside of the Good Life grocery store in Bernal Heights.

Jackson’s owner, Emilie Talermo, offered a $7,000 reward and hired a pilot to fly a plane with a banner over the city to help find him.

Talermo and her friends distributed thousands of flyers with a photo of the blue-eyed dog. She also set up a website and opened an account for dog on Tinder.

Four months later, Jackson was found at an animal shelter in Los Angeles.

Talermo said officers with the San Francisco Police Department went to Los Angeles to retrieve Jackson and brought him back to the city.

Talermo and Jackson were reunited at around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to San Francisco Police, an arrest was made in Stockton in connection with the theft.

