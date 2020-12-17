Watch: First Santa Clara vaccine shot distributed

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot in Santa Clara County was distributed on Thursday.

Watch as the recipient Cliff Roperez and Khanh Pham, the administrator of the shot, react to the historic moment.

“It’s almost nothing,” said Roperez. “I didn’t even realize I got it, I thought she was just pinching on my shoulder. It was quick and fast!

Roperez went on to describe how some healthcare workers have mixed emotions about being first in line for a new vaccine.

Pham, however, was confident in the treatment and expressed to the public that it was safe.

“It feels surreal,” said Pham. “We’ve been waiting for this vaccine since the beginning of the pandemic and it’s finally here, and we’re finally giving it to our first patient. It’s a hope to ending the pandemic soon.”

SAN JOSE – DECEMBER 17: Cliff Roperez smiles after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Randy Vazquez/ Bay Area News Group)

While the Pfizer vaccine is the first to be approved and distributed in America, a panel of independent scientists recommended that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approve Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine earlier in the day.

It is expected that the FDA will quickly allow the Moderna vaccine to be administered, as they approved the Pfizer vaccine within days of the advisory board’s review.

Any additional vaccines can’t come soon enough as the virus is currently raging across country.

San Francisco even implemented a new travel restriction in another effort to curb the spread.