WATCH: Flying mattresses caught on camera

You almost have to see it to believe it: Strong winds in Colorado recently sent dozens of air mattresses flying through the air.

Roughly 150 mattresses were being set up for an outdoor movie night event near Denver — but the strong gusts sent them tumbling through a field.

One of the witnesses who can be seen trying to wrangle them up called it ‘The Great Mattress Migration of 2019.’

The individual who shot the video said the display went on for approximately 30 minutes.

