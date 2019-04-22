WATCH: Girl hides to avoid car following her in Vacaville

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on camera in a car following a girl walking home in Vacaville.

Home surveillance video shows a teenage girl walking down the street being followed by a vehicle driven by an adult man.

The incident happened on Apr. 3 on Ulatis Drive near Leisure Town Road. That is when the girl noticed she was being followed.

Vacaville Police Captain Matt Lydon says the teen got really concerned after changing directions to see the driver continued to follow her.

“As she walked into the adjacent neighborhood, she saw the Pontiac again,” Captain Lydon said. “She hid behind a parked truck on the street as the male went up and down the street a couple of times attempting to get her attention and attempting to have a conversation with her.”

In the video, the girl was clearly not interested in having a conversation with the guy. You can see the girl stop and hide behind the parked pickup truck.

The suspect car then stops in the middle of the street once the girl hides, then the car drives off.

The girl stays hidden a little while longer and then the car returns, drives past the girl, stops, backs up, and stops again before taking off. Then the girl takes off running.

“It is not a really big surprise to me because the same thing happened to me,” Trinity Bell said.

16-year-old Trinity Bell says her stranger danger incident with an adult male occurred when she was 14-years-old.

“I had told him my age and everything and he still wouldn’t leave me alone, so I went into the Boys and Girls Club and they had called the police,” Bell said.

Vacaville police officials say men attempting to strike up a conversation with young girls is a common trait among traffickers.

“Often times the trafficker wants to befriend the person, therefore, make them want to talk to them and establish a relationship so that the victim is comfortable with that person,” Captain Lydon said.

Police say it is unknown if this person was a human trafficker or not, but they do know that his behavior is concerning and would like to talk to him.

The man is described as a light-skinned black man with short dreadlocks hair in his early 20’s. He was driving a dark colored Pontiac.

If that sounds familiar, you are asked to contact the Vacaville Police Department.

Police say they do not know what the driver’s intention was, but they are using the video to remind kids to be extra careful while walking to and from school.

