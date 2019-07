CHICAGO (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A group of good samaritans rushed to the aid of the driver that flipped his pickup truck.

This accident happened on Interstate 88 in Oak Brook, Illinois Monday morning.

The pickup flipped over after a blown-out tire.

As you see in the video a number of people stopped to help, turning the truck back onto its side so the driver could be pulled to safety.

The driver walked away from the crash.