Watch: Great White shark bumps family’s boat

(KRON) In a scene that could have been right out of “Jaws”, a Massachusetts family got an up close view of a very big great white shark.

The family was boating off of Cape Cod last week when the great white decided to swim alongside their small boat for about 15 minutes.

Sean Colbert says “We could see it clearly for, like, a while, and it would go under. And it would pop back up, like, a minute later to our left or to our right.”

But it got a little more frightening for the Colbert family.

Sean goes on to explain it was just hanging out then, “It just hit the boat. Oh my God. I could’ve reached down and touched it; it was, like, right alongside the boat.”

This was just one of several great white sightings off Cape Cod last week.