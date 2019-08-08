Historic Alameda High School building reopens after restoration

ALAMEDA (KRON) – After years of renovation, the Historic Alameda High School building will reopen to students this fall.

The building had not held classes since 1978 and was deemed unsafe in 2012.

On Thursday, the Alameda Unified School District held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening.

KRONon anchor Ryan O’Donnell talked with Alameda Unified School District Community Affairs Manager Susan Davis about the upgrade to the historic building.

The building was deemed unsafe due to earthquake concerns. Thanks to a bond passed in 2014, it will be open for the new school year.

Renovations include seismic reinforcements, historic window restoration, and new furniture and equipment. The restored building will house science classes as well as administrative offices. This frees up space for English classes and multi-purpose rooms in another building on campus.

The first day of school for AHS is Aug. 19.

