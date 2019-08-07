Watch KRONon Live: Evacuations due to fire threatening homes in Oakley

>>CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

OAKLEY (KRON) — A grass fire burning in unincorporated Oakley is threatening homes, according to East Contra Costa County Fire PIO.

Fire officials say the 2-alarm fire is burning in the 5000 block of Sellers Avenue.

Two structures have been destroyed and mandatory evacuations are underway in the area of Crismore and Delta Roads.

