Watch: Andrea Bocelli’s live Easter concert at the Duomo of Milan

Andrea Bocelli sang at the Duomo of Milan on Easter Sunday sending a message of love and hope to the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

The performance was live on Bocelli’s YouTube channel. You can rewatch the performance in the player above.

The Italian tenor says it a “prayer.”

Bocelli sang at the historic cathedral for an audience of none because the Duomo, like most public places, are closed because of the spreading coronavirus.

He was accompanied by cathedral organist Emanuele Vianelli.

He’s crafted and arranged a special set for the event, which will include holy songs like “Ave Maria” and “Sancta Maria.”

Italy has more than 135,00 confirmed cases and over 16,500 deaths from the COVID-19 outbreak.

