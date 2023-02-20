Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Compton Fire Department were battling a massive structure fire at Manuel Dominguez High School in Compton Monday night.

Crews responded to the scene, located at 15301 S San Jose Ave., at around 7:14 p.m.

The blaze was still very active four hours after firefighters got to the location.

It is unknown at this time what led to the fire. So far, there have been no reports of injury.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the massive blaze and the continued flares as flames burst through the roof of the structure.

The Compton Unified School District released a statement on Facebook, noting that the fire at high school was located in the cafeteria.

“Thankfully there are no injuries reported. Schools were closed today due to the holiday…Further information will be provided to staff, parents, and students regarding the continuance of school operations once that is known,” officials said.