Monterey Park Mayor Henry Lo and Gov. Gavin Newsom scheduled a joint news conference for 11:30 a.m. Monday to address the mass shooting that left 10 dead and 10 wounded after a Lunar New Year celebration Saturday night.

The news conference will be held at the Langley Senior Center, which is being used as a crisis response and resource center for the the victims and their families.

The deadly shooting unfolded around 10:20 p.m. Saturday when Huu Can Tran, 72, of Hemet, opened fire at Star Ballroom Dance Studio at 122 W. Garvey Ave. in Monterey Park

Five men and five women died at the scene. Only two of the 10 victims have been identified so far: My Nhan, 66, and Lilian Li, 64.

About 20 minutes later, Tran made his way to Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio just over 2 miles away in Alhambra, where a second attack was thwarted thanks to two men being hailed as heroes.

Tran was disarmed and he ran away. A “magazine-fed semi-automatic assault pistol,” which Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said is illegal in California, was found at the scene.

A manhunt led authorities to a parking lot in Torrance where police in tactical vehicles and bomb-squad trucks surrounded a white van matching matching the description of one the suspect was seen driving.

Tran was eventually found dead inside from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities said another weapon and other evidence was found in the vehicle.

As the community grieves, a motive behind the mass shooting remains unknown.