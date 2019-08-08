Watch: San Francisco organization combats recent uptick in hate crimes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Watch KRONon anchor Sanaz Tahernia talked with San Francisco Coalition Against Hate Violence Policy Director Sneh Rao on the recent uptick of hate crimes in the Bay Area.

The coalition is comprised of over 20 non-governmental agencies, organizations, service providers, educators and community members.

The organization enforces the cities non-discrimination laws and investigates reports of discrimination, as well as works to influence city policy.

A main goal of the organization is to build trust between groups that experience hate violence and the authorities. According to San Francisco Police, hate crimes are some of the most under-reported crimes in the city.