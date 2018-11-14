WATCH: Truck smashes through front door of Florida boutique

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. (CNN Newsource/WNCN) – A Florida boutique’s camera captured video of a truck crashing through the front door, taking out everything in its path.

The owner says it’s not the first time something like this has happened — it’s happened three other times in the last four years.

This surveillance video captured the moment early Monday that a pickup truck slammed through the AshleGyre storefront, ending up in the center of the boutique.

“The braking doesn’t start until here and then it is just too late,” Robin Spence, the store owner, said while watching the video.

Looking at the damage inside there’s glass and concrete covering the floor, displays scattered across the store and a piece of the truck still in the center of the room.

Atlantic Beach police identified the driver as William Southworth, according to WJXT-TV.

Southworth, 21, is charged with DUI, reckless driving, and DUI with property damage. He has since made a court appearance.

“It’s a difficult situation to come into your business that you’ve poured your heart and soul into and to see it just destroyed,” Spence told WJXT.

The business was set to celebrate its fifth year anniversary next Thursday.

“We have never had a burglary, but we have had plenty of car crashes. We have had more than our share,” Spence said.

Now there have been four crashes in four years with the last one happening only eight months ago with repairs just a few days from wrapping up.

But now, it’s the worst damage she’s seen so far.

“I would say that this one is definitely going to be four months, if not five,” Spence said about how long it would take the make repairs.

